State government listens to people’s aspirations, says community leader

KUCHING: President of The Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations Dato Sim Swee Yong commends the state government under Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg which listens to the aspirations of the people.

“It is clear that he has his hands on the pulse of Sarawakians. He has very quickly put into motion policies that meet Sarawak’s needs, with the successful setting up of Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), and the light rail transit (LRT).

“It is exciting news and I am certain that this will help to accelerate the state’s development agenda. With that, there is new hope and great optimism,” Sim said yesterday.

He added that the federation has been in the forefront in the push for better public transportation in the state capital since the late 1990s.

“We have been bringing up this subject in our official Chinese New Year addresses, as it is close to the hearts of our members.

“Over the last decade we have seen the rapid development of Kuching and now public transportation is becoming an increasingly pressing matter. The development of LRT, coupled with the new hydrogen buses, will certainly allow our state capital to be more efficient and work-friendly. It drives up our efficiency level and reduces stress and cost of living.”

Sim said with the implementation of public buses and LRT, it would make the people happier as families will be able to commute effortlessly the length and breadth of the city, and reduce dependence on motot vehicles.

“Families will have more disposable cash without the extra vehicle loans and ever-rising fuel prices to worry about. A family with two cars today will only need just one, or in some cases, probably none with the introduction of all these vital infrastructure.

He said the federation has been actively calling for the return of/or the creation of Sarawak-owned banks.

“The chief minister has responded with the formation of DBOS, which has been launched. Although the bank is mainly for development purposes, I understand it will also include financing of related sectors such as tourism, the oil and gas industry and the digital economy.

“I think the business community expects that the bank (DBOS) will also include some form of commercial facilities in the future as well to give more personalised services to Sarawakians. In this way, the bank can drive entrepreneurship effectively. This is something we hope can be achieved in the near future.”

Sim added if DBOS becomes a commercial bank or if the government were to set up another bank for this purpose, it would further assist the people in a more comprehensive manner.

“What we are asking for is that these services are made available to Sarawakians. As for its mechanism, we trust the government of the day will know what to do,” he said.

He said local businessmen applying loans through Peninsular Malaysia-based banks, would be faced with slow loan process and difficult approval.

“As banks are not familiar with Sarawak businessmen who want to borrow, it is necessary for them to go through the automated process, which relies solely on data of proven income. This is coupled with the competition for loans from more robust and big businesses based in Peninsular Malaysia which have 10 times the business volume compared to Sarawak.

“This means Sarawakians need to compete with 15 million Peninsular Malaysian customers when applying for loans. Usually the result is that we will lose the opportunity while waiting for the loan approval,” he said.

Sim thus hoped that with DBOS, Sarawak businesses and businessmen would benefit from fast loan approvals that would see more projects being implemented.

“We suggest that commercial banking needs of Sarawakians be met as well, either by DBOS or another entity as the government deems fit.”

Sim, who is also Kuching Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry honourable president, had called for the formation of a Sarawak-based bank in his speech during the federation’s 2017 Chinese New Year dinner, which was also attended by the chief minister.