State gymnasts grab seven gold at MSSM Championship

KUCHING: The Sarawak team of nine gymnasts enjoyed a good outing at the recent MSSM artistic gymnastics championship in Kuala Lumpur where they scored 546 points to be placed seventh overall.

Despite only competing in three categories Boys U18, Girls U15 and Girls U12, the State gymnasts impressed with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The tournament also served as a warm up event for the state Sukma Shadow Team comprising 16-year old Ally Hamada Obeng from SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg, 15-year olds Audrey Jude Rendih Alexander from SMK St Mary’s and Cassandra Lavigne Shelden from SMK Kuching High.

They were joined by 12-year olds Damya Dameerah Suhaimi from SK Gita Kuching and Alya Sofia Abdul Razak from SK Rakyat Jalan Haji Bolhassan Kuching, 11 year-olds Audi Zulkarnae from SK St Mary’s, Annabelle Andy and Noryssa Grace Hendison from SK Batu Lintang as well as 10 year-old Nur Qurratu Aini Norasharuddin from SK Jalan Muara Tuang.

Cassandra and Nur Qurratu delivered two gold medals each while the other two golds came from Ally Hamuda and the Girls U12 team event.

The silver medals were contributed by Cassandra (2) and Audrey Jude (2) while the bronze medallists included Ally Hamuda (1), Cassandra (1), Audrey Jude (1), Damya Dameerah (1) and Audi Zulkarnae.

The gymnasts were accompanied by state coaches Bogomil Momchilov and Gergana Momchilova, team coordinator Ashley William Kutoh and teachers Yenny Jueng, Chong Pei San, Endvyan Piuh, Christie Nyarie and Vivi Fairuzianty Mohidin.

Audrey and Cassandra have also been selected to represent Malaysia in the Junior Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Jakarta at the end of this month.