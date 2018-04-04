SUPP, UPP community leaders, councillors to remain status quo until after GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: All community leaders and councillors representing both SUPP and UPP will remain status quo and will be discussed after the 14th general election (GE14).

This was decided in an inaugural meeting by the Consultative Committee formed under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SUPP and UPP on March 23.

According to a joint press statement from both parties, attendance at the meeting were the Presidents of SUPP and UPP, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and their respective Secretaries General, Datuk Sebastian Ting and George Lo.

Besides the status of the community leaders and councillors, the members of the first Consultative Committee also reached unanimous agreement on a couple of other matters, the statement added.

Both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to work closely and collaborate with each other in the forthcoming Parliamentary election to ensure maximum victory for the State Barisan Nasional team led by chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In addition, the Consultative Committee also agreed to increase its member count to six with the inclusion of Dato Sri Richard Riot and Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.