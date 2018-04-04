Suspected fetus found at dumpster

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: Two women scavenging for used items at a dumpster in Bandar Tabanac yesterday stumbled onto the remains of what is believed to be that of a fetus.

Harijah Matsah and Fuziah Abdul Ghani had gone to the area at about 3pm and while scavenging for used items, they came across a black colour plastic wrapper. When they proceeded to open up the plastic wrapper, they were shocked at their find.

“We were shocked when we opened the plastic and found something which looked like a fetus covered with newspaper and full of blood stains. We later informed the guard of the dumpster about the discovery,” said the two women, adding that they together with the guard later went back to confirm the discovery.

Harijah added that when they inspected the plastic wrapper further, they found a needle, water drip and pills along with a pair of gloves and some gauze to more or less confirm their suspicion that the object was a fetus.

A technician, Tahir Amat, while buying fish nearby, went to the area when he saw a crowd of people beginning to gather. When he heard them saying that a fetus was found there, he immediately informed the police.

The discovery, however, has yet to be confirmed if it was a fetus as it could be that of an animal.

Police came to conduct investigation on the find.