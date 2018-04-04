Three-corner fight expected in Miri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: PAS is joining the fray for a three-corner fight in Miri this coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Sarawak PAS commissioner Jofri Jaraie said PAS will contest for the Miri parliamentary seat as he believed there is strong support for PAS in GE13.

“ We will announce (the candidate) when the time comes,” he said.

It will be a three-corner fight between BN, PKR and PAS.

Earlier, PKR has announced that the party will contest fo the Miri seat while BN has yet to identify its candidate.

It will be a stumbling block for PKR if PAS is also contesting as it will splis the votes for the Opposition.

Last GE 13, PKR Dr. Teo Yu Keng (29,909 votes) won against SUPP’s Datuk Sebastian Ting (24,917 votes) and Star candidate Chong Kon Fatt (306 votes).