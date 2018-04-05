52 KR1M 2.0 outlets now operating

Click to print (Opens in new window)

AS of March this year, there are a total of 52 1Malaysia People’s Shop 2.0 (KR1M 2.0) outlets operating throughout the country.

Deputy Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said since the retail chain was launched in February, its outlets sell more than 100 products including essential items such as cooking oil, sugar and flour.

“The KR1M 2.0 products are branded items, with the same packaging as found in other shops,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim (BN-Kuala Selangor) during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Irmohizam asked about the business model that was applied to ensure that KR1M 2.0 continued operating for the benefit of the people.

Henry Sum said the government also planned to open more KR1M 2.0 outlets throughout the country including in rural areas for low and medium-income people.

He said KR1M 2.0 was the result of a strategic collaboration with retail companies which will be the mainstay for the chain without involving any financial aid from the government. — Bernama