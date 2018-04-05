AJFC league offers chance for Bayern Munich stint

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Allianz Junior Football Camp (AJFC) Malaysia League will make its debut in Sarawak this month.

It will provide young Sarawakian footballers, aged 14 to 16, the chance to train with reigning and 27-time German Champions FC Bayern Munich’s youth coaches in Munich, Germany in August.

The 11-a-side league competition, held in cooperation with Football Association of Sarawak, will see 16 teams play in a carnival format on April 28 and 29 at Kompleks Sukan Petra Jaya, Kuching.

Teams will be divided into groups of four teams each with the respective group winners advancing to the semi-finals. All matches will be played over a duration of 60 minutes.

“It is too big an opportunity to miss out on and we hope to see a good turnout in Kuching,” said Zakri Khir, Allianz Malaysia Berhad CEO.

The league kicked-off for the Central region at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Bangi on 24 March 2018.

Upon the end of the regional competition, the selection panel will select the top 18 players from each region to form six regional teams.

Following three days of centralised training, the six teams will go head to head to determine the winner at the Grand Final on 7 July.

10 players will be selected at the end of the Grand Final to attend the AJFC Asia in Bangkok, Thailand where the best two Malaysian players will be selected to attend AJFC in Munich, Germany.

To register for AJFC Malaysia League 2018, email football@allianz.com.my.

You can also keep up to date on AJFC via Allianz Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram page: facebook.com/AllianzMalaysia and instagram.com/allianzmalaysia.