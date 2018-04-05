‘Always abide by terms and conditions of contract, or face contract termination’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Transporters who are awarded with a contract under the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) Transporters Programme have been warned to always abide by the terms and conditions of their contract, or face contract-termination.

MDTCC secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh said his ministry would not compromise on transporters who did not abide by the terms and conditions of their contract.

“This is a warning to all transporters who do not perform according to the terms and conditions of their contract. I will not hesitate to terminate their contract immediately.

“The ministry will not compromise on this, because if we do not terminate their contract, our own officers will be ‘terminated’. I don’t want my officers to be terminated due to transporters not following the rules,” he said during a ceremony to present the contract documents to successful applicants at Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) Miri last night.

Jamil also said that action would also be taken on any transporters that have been reprimanded by MDTCC director.

“I have requested the state MDTCC director to monitor all transporters. Do not forget that the director and any of the director’s representatives have the power to take action on you (transporter) if you don’t follow the rules.

“We have given too many chances but we ended up getting the blame. So we don’t want this to continue,” he said adding that those whose contract are terminated will also be blacklisted from any of the ministry’s programmes.

Meanwhile, the ceremony held saw 105 transporters from Miri, Limbang, Lawas, Bintulu, Sibu, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sarikei receiving their contract to transport subsidised goods to rural areas.

The ceremony also saw contractors of the Transporters Programme signing the integrity pledge.

Also present at the function were state MDTCC director Datuk Stanley Tan and Deputy Director of Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak, Zulhairy Zaidel.