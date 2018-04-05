April 6 case management for ‘Datuk Seri’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday set April 6 this year for case management of a cheating case involving a “Datuk Seri”.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes fixed the date after the prosecution informed the court that the investigation paper for the case was not present.

Saad Ani, 64, who is the president of Syarikat SR Manpower Resources Sdn Bhd, was alleged to have cheated Indonesian woman Dina Kairupan by making her believe that he could get her the SR card from his company, Syarikat SR Manpower Resources Sdn Bhd, which induced her to hand over the RM580 to him.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whippings and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

It was learnt that the SR card is meant for illegal foreign workers in which they need to register with the company to get it.

The accused is currently released on a bail of RM5,000 in two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Lim Swee Beng prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Datuk Norbert Chin.