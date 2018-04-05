ATM glitch saves retiree from becoming victim of telephone scam

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A retired teacher was a relieved woman yesterday after an error at an automated teller machine (ATM) stopped her from falling victim to a telephone scam.

The incident happened when she received a phone call from a man claiming to be a police officer, who told her that there was a pending drug-related court case against her and that she had twice missed the proceedings.

He said the court had issued an arrest warrant against her, but that he could help her to ‘settle’ the matter for a sum of RM2,000.

After the ‘police officer’ gave her a bank account number, the worried retiree rushed to a bank to transfer the sum through an ATM.

However, a problem with the machine saw her unable to complete the transaction.

Fearing arrest, she hurried to a nearby police station to explain what had happened with the ATM machine, and pleaded with the personnel on duty not to arrest her.

It was only after police explained the situation to her that she realised she had very nearly fallen victim to a scammer, and proceeded to make her way home with her money still intact.