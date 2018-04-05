Bamboo stems still in demand, thanks to ‘pansuh’, ‘lemang’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Bamboo segments are still in demand for cooking the popular Dayak traditional fare of ‘pansuh’.

A bamboo vendor at Sibu Central Market, Beda Liang said she gets her supply of bamboo segments from Naman, Durin and Julau areas.

She said most buyers of her bamboo segments, use them to make ‘pansuh’ – a meaty dish stewed in soup flavoured with herbs like crushed lemon grass (serai) and garlic.

According to her, ‘pansuh’ is growing in popularity even among the Melanaus, Malays and Chinese although it is traditionally a Dayak delicacy.

“You can use chicken, beef or fish inserted into a bamboo segment for cooking ‘pansuh’. Add a little seasoning and some water which will become the ‘manuk pansuh’ or soup,” she explained.

“Cover the bamboo segment with a wad of rolled up tapioca leaves. These leaves will be nicely cooked by the steam and hot soup, and can be eaten with the ‘pansuh’,” Beda said.

Bamboo segments are also great for making ‘lemang’, a traditional Malay delicacy.

Beda said during Hari Raya, Malays buy bamboo segments from her to make ‘lemang’, which is the result of boiling glutinous rice in a mixture of water and coconut milk (santan) in a bamboo segment that has been lined with banana leaf for one hour.

Beda, who is from Nanga Terusok, Jengin in Lubuk Antu said she has been selling bamboo segments for two decades or more.

“Sales peak for the Gawai Dayak season. A few days before the festival, I can sell up to 40 stems per day,” she said.