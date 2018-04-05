Barisan Nasional seeks big win for Nanta in Kapit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Barisan Nasional (BN) seeks not only to defend the Kapit parliamentary seat but also to ensure a big majority for incumbent Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

During the launching of the Kapit BN operations room on Tuesday, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said a convincing majority is necessary to send a clear message that the constituents are behind Nanta’s leadership.

“We are confident of being able to achieve our target because of the local sentiment from the grassroots, who are in favour of Datuk Nanta, as they all support Datuk Nanta,” he said.

Jamit pointed out that the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s and Youth wings, as well as the main body are all committed to the cause.

“This time around, we have the full cooperation from the BN component parties. PBB is working very closely with PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak), SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), and PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) to ensure their members and supporters turn up in full force to vote for Datuk Nanta,” he added.

“We have set our target not just to win the election but to reach the ‘stars’ to attain an overwhelming majority to send a clear message to the government that the constituents in Kapit look forward to the continued leadership of the incumbent candidate Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.”

During the 2013 parliamentary election, Nanta defeated the Democratic Action Party’s Ramli Malaka by a majority of 9,731 votes.