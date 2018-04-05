Beaufort Health Dept staff killed in accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BEAUFORT: A Beaufort Health Department staff was killed in a road accident at Km 3, Beaufort-Menumbok road here on Tuesday.

Nurisin Bin Pahun @ Paun, 53, from Kampung Lupak, here died of severe head and body injuries.

District police chief DSP Azmir Bin Abd Razak said initial police investigation revealed that the victim was on his way home from work when he lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle around 4.45pm.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Azmir.

He said family members would claim the victim’s body for burial once a post-mortem was completed.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.