Sabah 

Beaufort Health Dept staff killed in accident

BEAUFORT: A Beaufort Health Department staff was killed in a road accident at Km 3, Beaufort-Menumbok road here on Tuesday.

Nurisin Bin Pahun @ Paun, 53, from Kampung Lupak, here died of severe head and body injuries.

District police chief DSP Azmir Bin Abd Razak said initial police investigation revealed that the victim was on his way home from work when he  lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle around 4.45pm.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Azmir.

He said family members would claim the victim’s body for burial once a post-mortem was completed.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.