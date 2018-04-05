Calling cyclists for Sukma selection trials

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) will be hosting three selection events for this September’s Sukma XIX in Ipoh, Perak.

A specific gym test will be on April 13 for athletes who wish to qualify for the Track and BMX events.

Depending on the outcome, further selections for Velodrome and BMX track events may be held.

On April 14, there will be two Sukma cycling selection races in Kuching for Road and Mountain Bike events.

The road event (criterium) will be held in the morning in front of the Sarawak Aquatic Centre at the Sarawak Stadium Complex in Petra Jaya while the mountain bike race in the form of XCO event will be held in the afternoon at the DBKU track at Bukit Siol.

Entries are open to all cyclists who possess a valid UCI cycling licence or can produce proof of payment of a UCI cycling licence.

Participants need to be born in 1997 or later, and are 21 years old or younger.

All participants must sign indemnity and waiver forms. Participants under the age of 18 need to have parents’ or guardian’s sign consent form, indemnity and waiver forms.

Participants can only enter one selection race, either the road or mountain bike.

Those who come for the trials from outstation have to bear their own expenses.

However, if they are selected for Sukma Perak, they will be reimbursed for lodging, food and travelling on presentation of receipts.

Forms are available in Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) offices in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu or log on to sukmacycling@gmail.com.

All entries must be submitted only by email on or before April 12 to sukmacycling@gmail.com and late entries are not accepted.