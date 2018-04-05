DAP upbeat over PH-Warisan pact

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foong Hin is upbeat over the formation of an electoral pact between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan.

According to Chan, the local party should ally with a national party in order to achieve the ‘autonomy’ that they have been fighting for decades.

Conversely, the national party must also cooperate with the local party to implement the process of ‘decentralisation’ in line with the spirit of federalism, he said.

Chan, who is also policy and manifesto director of PH Sabah, said, in a statement yesterday, that he welcomes the policy speech delivered by the Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, during the party’s congress held on Monday. In fact, Chan noted, many of those policy proposals conveyed in Shafie’s speech are in line with the PH manifesto.

“If the two parties have common goals, the electoral pact would definitely continue to work in the long term,” he believed.

Chan commented on parts of Shafie’s policy speech that have many similarities with the PH’s manifesto.

‧ The Warisan-led Sabah government would urge the Federal government to restore the 20-points and Malaysia Agreement 1963, which provides safeguards over Sabah’s and Sarawak’s special rights. The new Federal government of PH have also stated in the ‘Buku Harapan’ (PH National Manifesto) that within 100 days of governance, ‘Reviewing and Implementing 1963 Malaysia Agreement Cabinet Special Committee’ would be formed.

‧ To demand for a 20% oil royalty. PH’s predecessor, Pakatan Rakyat, began this appeal since the last election.

‧ Review of the FELDA scheme in Sabah according to its original objective for the benefit of settlers, as mentioned under PH’s ‘Sabah New Deal (PH state manifesto).

‧ Ensure that the rights of indigenous people are not deprived of, such as Natives Customary Land Rights, elimination of Communal Title. This is also mentioned in PH’s manifesto.

“PH is positioning itself as the Federal government in waiting, while Warisan stands in the position of an alternative state government. There are some policies that advocate similarities but the angle could be different,” Chan said.

For instance, PH pledged to transfer certain autonomy from the Federal level to the state level. Among them, education and health, are the two key subjects. PH advocates for an increase of the oil royalty from 5% to 20%, and 50% revenue sharing between Federal government and Sabah. By having these, the state government can afford to bear all related expenditures, administrative or developmental, on its own.

However, PH’s manifesto did not specify the implementation mechanism of decentralisation in detail. In his policy speech, Shafie managed to fill the gap by positioning himself as ‘Chief Minister in waiting’. He proposed to re-organise the current Sabah government structure, which are as follows:

‧ The State Ministry of Resource Development and Information Technology to be renamed as ‘State Ministry of Education and Innovation’. It aims to further develop our own education and teaching technology rapidly, allowing more local talents to join the technical field, preparing the Sabahan history syllabus, a compulsory subject for Sabahans.

‧ The State Ministry of Social Development and Consumer Affairs to be renamed as ‘Health and Welfare Ministry’. This would help to strengthen medical and health service, while providing better consumer services to help society.

Only a pragmatic approach can lead to the ultimate victory. The PH/Warisan coalition would not be a disappointment to those Sabahans who hoped for change, he concluded.