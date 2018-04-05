Dr M’s statement unbecoming of a statesman – Arifin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah leaders said yesterday that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, being a statesman, should not have insulted the people of Sabah and Sarawak by allegedly claiming that they were lazy and the cause of the lack of development in the two states.

Assistant Minister in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Arifin Airif said he hoped that the statement attributed to Dr Mahathir was not true.

“I hope that was not his statement,” said Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif when asked to comment on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s statement concerning Sabah and Sarawak.

The former prime minister who is now Pakatan Harapan Chairman was reported by an online news portal, allegedly dubbing the administration of Sabah and Sarawak as greedy, always wanting to make quick money several days ago.

Mahathir was also allegedly reported as saying that the mentality of Sabahans and Sarawakians was that they sometimes tried to find the easy way out.

“That is unbecoming of a Statesman like himself,” said Mohd Arifin to reporters after presenting monetary contributions to 30 People’s Religious Schools at Wisma Muis yesterday.

“What is stated is not true. People are all the same so don’t look down on the people of Sabah. We were created by God bearing the same capabilities. If he spoke in that way, then he is not a statesman who views people with brains and soul. It is simply unbecoming if it were from him. Not suitable at all,” added Mohd Arifin again.

In Keningau, Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Sairin Karno said the Dusun community wanted Dr Mahathir to make an open apology to the people of Sabah.

Sairin said Dr Mahathir should realise that the people of Sabah in the interior areas did not enjoy much development during the time he was the prime minister for 22 years up to 2003.

Persatuan Dusun Peribumi Sabah secretary-general Rosanna Edeza said if Dr Mahathir really acknowledged that the people of Sabah were lazy, it was only because he had neglected them during his administration.

“You (Dr Mahathir) neglected us with your exciting philosophies… you forced us to have fish without teaching us how to fish,” she said.

Another Dusun community leader, Rahman Maidin of Tambunan, said the people of Sabah did not benefit from balanced development under Dr Mahathir’s premiership.