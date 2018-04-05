Driver’s charred remains found in burnt car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: The charred remains of a person were found in a Perodua Myvi car that was destroyed by fire at Jalan Tomis Lokos, Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau early yesterday morning.

The victim whose identity had yet to be determined was believed to be trapped in the driver’s seat when the car caught fire.

It was said that a policeman spotted the burnt car by the roadside aroudn 8am.

District police chief DSP Dzulbaharin Hj Ismail said a report was immediately lodged and the Fire and Rescue Department personnel from Tuaran were called to the scene to help remove the victim’s remains.

“Police are still trying to identify the victim,” he said yesterday, adding that the case was classified as a sudden death.

Dzulbaharin reminded the public not to speculate on the incident as police are still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a statement from the State Fire and Rescue Department operation scentre said four firefighters were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 8am.

They found the charred remains of a person in the driver’s seat and handed them over to the police for further action, the statement said.

It said initial investigation suggested the driver might have lost control of the wheel before the car skidded to the roadside and burst into flames around 5am.