‘Ex-servicemen can act as catalyst to further boost socioeconomic development of Sarawak’

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Former servicemen can act as a catalyst to further boost the socioeconomic development of Sarawak.

In pointing this out today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said they who retired at 40, a relatively young age, should venture into entrepreneurship to continue contributing to the progress of the state and the nation.

“Up to last year, Sarawak had 17,000 veteran armed forces personnel (ATM). This group can contribute significantly to the socioeconomy of Sarawak,” he said when launching the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat)-Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Satellite Campus at Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman (DeTAR) Putra, Unimas Campus here.

His text of speech was read out by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

Abang Johari termed the satellite campus as a strategic collaboration between Perhebat and Unimas to provide skills training for ATM in Sarawak.

“I’ve been informed that this satellite campus aims at enhancing the technical skills and knowledge of our former servicemen in various economic sectors.

“That it is also to offer a platform for former servicemen to hone their entrepreneurship skills so as to increase their income,” he added.

Among those present were Perhebat chairman Lt. Gen (R) Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Ibrahim and Unimas deputy vice chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Mohd Fadzil Abd Rahman.