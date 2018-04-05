Govt cares for needs of ethnic, religious groups — Hardin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: The state government is always concerned about the needs of the various ethnic and religious communities, especially with regards to their places of worship such as mosques, temples, churches and chapels.

As such, it has channelled various kinds of assistance either through the Minor Rural Project (MRP) or Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grants for them to carry out religious activities or physical projects such as repairing or building their places of worship, said Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

In fact, he added, the state government has set up a new unit, known as the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), under the Chief Minister’s Department to safeguard the affairs of religions other than Islam, which is headed by Datu Dr Ngenang Janggu as its director.

“The government has also entrusted Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to take care of matters pertaining to the affairs of other religions,” he said when declaring open the new Sri Aman Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church building near here yesterday.

Harden, who is also the assemblyman for Simanggang, also said the state is unique in that it allows its people to freely follow and practise their faith and religion.

He also said the people are very fortunate because the government has always been giving special attention to any issues and problems as well as the needs of the religious bodies here.

“The government has allocated special funds annually to Unifor for the purpose of providing assistance in the form of projects and grants based on the needs and applications of churches throughout Sarawak.

He assured that he had always given priority to fundraising projects for church activities as well as repairing or building churches and chapels.

Head of SDA Mission in Sarawak Pastor Denney Nebor, pastor in charge of SDA church in Sri Aman area Pastor Waltor, Sri Aman SDA Church head Benjamin Radin and Sri Aman SDA Church Building Committee chairperson Felicia Tan Ya Hua were among those attending the ceremony.

The SDA Sri Aman church, which was constructed on May 19, 2016 costing RM500,000, was completed on March 28 last year.