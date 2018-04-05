Health Office to hold immunisation census

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The Bintulu Health Office will hold an immunisation census for children aged 15 and below at Sungai Plan and the Kampung Pisang squatter area.

Bintulu Health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh said the census starting today (April 5) will run from 5.30pm to 9pm.

“This activity is a compulsory to check the immunisation status of the children aged 15 and below, and to give them free vaccinations,” she said.

She said residents approached by health officers must allow the officers to enter their houses to carry out the inspection.

“Please provide identification documents, medical cards, and the parents must allow the teams to give vaccinations to their children who have not completed their immunisation status,” said Dr Norliza.

For enquiries, call the Bintulu Health Office on 086-858200.

According to the Ministry of Health’s vaccination schedule, newborns to those aged 15 will receive the following vaccinations – Bacillus Calmette-Guerin; Hepatitis B; Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis; Haemophilus influenzae b; Inactivated Poliovirus; Japanese Encephalitis (Sarawak only); Mumps, Measles, and Rubella; Human papillomavirus; and Tetanus.