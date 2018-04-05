Hope Place in Ulu Baram trip to aid Penans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching is getting ready for its next outreach – Giving Hope Sharing Love – at a Penan settlement in Ulu Baram from June 14 to 17.

Its founder Kelvin Wan said Hope Place has invited the Sarawak Nursing Professional Association (SNPA) to join the trip as medical support staff.

“In June this year, we are starting our new project to go to the Penan settlement in Ulu Baram. We are calling for volunteers from all over Sarawak,” he said.

Hope Place is especially keen to hear from volunteers with 4×4 vehicles, or professionals such as dentists and other medical personnel, as well as hairdressers.

Those keen to volunteer their transportation can contact Dr Ling on 019-8855588.

Wan added that they are targeting a total of 30 participating 4×4 vehicle owners for the three-day, two-night expedition.

Registration closes on May 31. All volunteers must be in Miri on June 14 as the convoy will depart for Ulu Baram the following day.

Volunteers with their own transport are expected to cover all transportation costs such as petrol and servicing themselves. Volunteers are also responsible for their own food preparation and supply.

Those who wish to contribute any food or daily supplies to the expedition can contact Hope Place on 013- 5672775.

Items needed are solar lights (40 sets), noodles (150 boxes), biscuits (150 boxes), 1kg sugar (150 packets), 1kg salt (150 packets), 3kg cooking oil (150 bottles), milk powder (150 packets), Milo (150 packets), pre-loved clothing, women’s undergarments, and school essentials such as shoes, socks, uniforms, school bags and stationeries.

Hope Place carries out aid deliveries once every three months due to the number of families on its recipient list. The non-governmental organisation currently supports over 200 families.

It can be reached on 013-5672775 or 082-505987 from 8.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Should the public be interested to make a donation, please request for a receipt from the staff at Hope Place.

For direct bank-ins, Hope Place’s bank account detail is ‘Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching’ at Maybank 5112-8900-1160.