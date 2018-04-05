KK Court Complex 97% complete

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The new Kota Kinabalu Court Complex at Bukit Punai off Jalan Kolam is slated to be completed by April 20 this year.

The RM175 million federal-funded project has currently reached 97 per cent completion. Construction of the building commenced since July 22, 2014.

According to the federal Public Works Department (PWD) site office, the new court complex was expected to be handed over to the Sabah Judicial Department sometime in May this year.

The present courthouse at the city centre is likely to move in the month of June.

Built on a 6.25-acre site, the complex comprises six storeys and houses a Federal Court, three High Courts, six Session Courts, six Magistrate’s Courts, judges’ chambers, conference rooms, administration and registration offices.

There are also 270 parking lots, including 19 for judges and 88 for staff at the lower ground, 161 surface car parks, two for disabled people and a parking bay for bus.

The Kota Kinabalu Court Complex, which is poised to be the pilot project for new Malaysian high courts, features modern interior design, latest court recording system, closed-circuit television and many other improvements.

Roads leading to the court complex have also been upgraded to a two-lane way with the addition of designated bicycle lane as requested by Kota Kinabalu City Hall.