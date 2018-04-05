Make a wise decision in GE14 for a better Sarawak – Najib

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has advised people of Baram to make a wise decision in the upcoming general election (GE14) for a better Sarawak.

He said there are only two options for them to choose from, either they hope for change or continuity.

“You have two choices, either you hope for change or continuity. We must think deeply before deciding between these two choices.

“Even if you prefer for a change, you have to make sure we will change for the better. But, if we choose for continuity, I can ensure you that we will see a brighter future for Sarawak under the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN),” said Najib in his officiating speech at a meet the people session and groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of Marudi Bridge here today (April 5).

Najib pointed out that there are many countries that has been misled by the word ‘change’, adding: “Instead of hoping for a change, the one who replaced their previous leaders are far worse than what they had before.”

In Malaysia, Najib said one good example is Selangor.

“Instead of being the most advanced state in the country, water crisis in Selangor has never ended. In fact, water supply in Sarawak is far better than in Selangor.

“Pemimpin dapat undi rakyat dapat baldi (Leaders got votes while the rakyat got pails),” he said, adding that the main cause for this is the people has made the wrong decision in deciding on their state leaders with no understanding between the state and federal governments.

“Only if the Barisan Nasional be given the chance to rule in Selangor, I am sure we will be able to solve the problem,” he said.

As for Sarawak, Najib said the federal government has a good track record and master plan for development in the state.

“Sarawak has vast potential of various development in the country. That is why I have been visiting here entering my 60th time with more than 160 programmes being implemented here,” said Najib.

Najib hoped Sarawak would continue to develop better in years to come under BN.

“Everything would be based on the right political leadership. With wrong political leadership all that we have been planning for the state would just be a dream never to be realised,” he added.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Assistant Minister for Local Government cum Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker cum Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini were among those present at the event.