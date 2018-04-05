Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Will there be a Malay tsunami in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14)?

Unlikely, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“I don’t detect a Malay tsunami. Malay tsunami would mean a rejection of Umno. I don’t see that (happening).

“We had taken part in by-elections (before that served) as a test as well as an assessment of the (Malay) feelings on the ground. I don’t see a Malay tsunami,” he told senior editors at his office here yesterday with the polls expected to take place soon.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, who has been visiting various states in the run-up to GE14, said the mood and sentiment among the people were good and it was better than the last election.

“I don’t see the mood to change the government,” he said.

When asked about the Chinese voters’ mood ahead of the election, Najib said it was hard to say now as their voting tendencies would only be clearer at the last minute.

“MCA says the Chinese will come back (to BN), some people say no. For the Chinese voters, you will only detect (the voting patterns at the) last minute because they are strategic voters. They will vote based on certain considerations. So we don’t know yet for sure. Nobody knows for sure,” he said.

However, Najib emphasised that the Chinese would get a better deal with the BN, particularly in terms of having a stronger representation in the government.

“I can’t keep on giving four or five ministerial (posts) if they (the Chinese community) don’t support BN. So, they (Chinese voters) have to make a choice.

“If the country prospers, so will the Chinese. If we move strongly economically, the Chinese community in the country will benefit,” he said. — Bernama