Nation 

NCID will investigate Rizalman’s case — DPM

Ahmad Zahid (second right) at the launch of the ‘World Halal Week 2018’. He is joined by Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (third left), HDC chairman Datuk Seri Rizuan Abd. Hamid (right) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom (second left). — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) will investigate the case of Bandar Tun Razak Umno division head Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar who was detained in a raid at an entertainment centre in the capital  on Monday, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We will investigate. The police will conduct an investigation,” Ahmad  Zahid, who is also Home Minister, told reporters when asked about the case here yesterday after officiating the World Halal Week.

Earlier, Rizalman, who held a press conference yesterday morning, denied claims he was involved in drug abuse after being arrested at the entertainment club in the capita, early Monday morning.

Rizalman said he believed that the act was a politically motivated trap to tarnish his reputation, but did not know who did it. — Bernama

