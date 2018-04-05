NCID will investigate Rizalman’s case — DPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) will investigate the case of Bandar Tun Razak Umno division head Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar who was detained in a raid at an entertainment centre in the capital on Monday, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We will investigate. The police will conduct an investigation,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, told reporters when asked about the case here yesterday after officiating the World Halal Week.

Earlier, Rizalman, who held a press conference yesterday morning, denied claims he was involved in drug abuse after being arrested at the entertainment club in the capita, early Monday morning.

Rizalman said he believed that the act was a politically motivated trap to tarnish his reputation, but did not know who did it. — Bernama