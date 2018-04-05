No plan yet for special court to hear fake news cases – Azalina

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plan as yet to set up a special court to hear cases under the Anti-Fake News Act 2018, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that for now the cases would be heard in the Sessions Court.

“The setting up of a special court will be subject to the number of cases, which will be monitored by the Legal Division in the Prime Minister’s Department,” she said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Azalina was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) who had wanted to know whether the government would set up a special court to hear cases under the act considering that the session court had many cases to handle.

He had also wanted to know whether cases under the act would be given the flexibility to obtain the certificate of urgency.

Azalina said the government did not prohibit any party from using the certificate if necessary. – Bernama