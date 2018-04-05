Over 800 faithful attend Irau Easter 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Over 800 Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) members from the central Baram zone attended the annual Irau Easter at BEM Long Tebangan, Sungai Akah, Telang Usan recently.

Members travelled to the 50-door longhouse, located some seven hours by four-wheel drive vehicle from here, for spiritual renewal.

“I felt blessed by the Word of God delivered through His servants. Furthermore, God blessed us with fantastic weather too. Among the crowd, as with previous gathering, I am glad and delighted to see a good number of our youth attending this important Christian gathering,” said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Long Tebangan longhouse and church leaders and all village folks for a great job as host. The famous Orang Ulu hospitality was clearly on display and experienced by all visitors.”

Among those present were councillors Simpson Njock Lenjau and Dominic Nyurang, as well as Penghulu Ajeng Wan and Penghulu Mering Ibau.