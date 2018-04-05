PBS Tawau BN manifesto wishlist

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Tanjung Batu Youth chief Jhasarry Kang wishes that the BN manifesto will include further development for the state such as pumping in more funds for more flyovers, road upgrade, rural roads, street lights, parking buildings, electricity and clean water supplies in the rural areas in order to benefit Sabahans, in line with the development benefiting the people in the peninsula.

He congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak where under his administration he really looked after the welfare of Sabah and Sarawak, compared to his predecessor.

He said the most memorable one was where the PM brought funds of almost RM13 billion for the Pan Borneo Highway project to benefit the people of Sabah.

Meanwhile, he also said the BN manifesto should include job and business opportunities for youths who would want more jobs and business opportunities to be created in the state.

He said most youths after graduating would want to work and do business here in the state close to their home.

“If there are job and business opportunities in the state, they would likely come back and contribute to the state and make the state move forward,” he said.

Jhasarry also emphasized that the BN manifesto should include affordable homes for youths.

He said youths would want to own affordable houses as they would want to have their own space and to have their own family.

He hopes loan facilities be introduced in order for youths to own affordable homes.

Otherwise, he urged other packages, like rent to own a house – treating rental as payment for the house.