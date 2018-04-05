PCS to initiate legal action over non-inclusion of 13 new state seats

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah has sought legal opinion from their lawyers to initiate court action pertaining to the redelineation of the State constituencies which led to an increase of 13 State seats.

Among the intended action would be on the possibility of filing a court injunction at the High Court here to either, (1) stop or postpone the Sabah State general election to elect new members of the State Legislative Assembly until parliament endorses the recommendation on the revised Federal and States Constituencies in the State of Sabah submitted by the Election Commission (EC) to the Prime Minister; or (2) to order the Sabah State legislative Assembly to convene an emergency session of the Sabah State Assembly to repeal the enactment that passed the 13 new seats to make the total number of seats to 73 seats and revert to the original number of 60 state constituency seats.

Its president, Datuk Seri Wilfred M Bumburing, said, it was very clear that the Prime Minister had failed to comply with the requirement of the Constitution, where he should have, without any discretion on his part, tabled the EC’s recommendations when it was submitted to him in February 2017 after the EC have completed their review under Clause (2) of Article 113 and notice to that effect had been duly issued under Section 7 of Part II of the Thirteenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution for endorsement by Parliament.

In matters concerning State Constituencies in the State of Sabah, the Sabah State Constitution must take precedence, and Parliament must endorse what have been passed and enacted by the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

We would be facing an imminent constitutional crisis if the Election Commission goes ahead to conduct the State General Election if the 13 new state constituencies are not included in the states seats to be contested during the coming 14th general election.

“We will be taking the necessary action as soon as our lawyers are ready with the legal papers to do so,” he said in a statement yesterday.