Restaurant operator fined RM20,000 over illegals

KOTA KINABALU: A 41-year-old man was fined a total RM20,000, in default, 16 months in prison for allowing four illegal immigrants to remain in his eatery.

Sessions Court judge Azreena Aziz imposed the fine on Lim Min Sang who pleaded guilty to committing the offence, yesterday.

He had allowed four Filipinas aged between 11 and 45 to remain in his premises at Pavilion Bundusan, Penampang on August 10, 2017.

Lim was fined RM5,000, in default, four months in jail for each illegal immigrant harboured under Section 55E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 and punishable under Section 55E (2) of the same Act, which carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM30,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, for each illegal immigrant, upon conviction.

Meanwhile Lim¡¦s wife, Lo Lee Ching, 40, who was jointly charged with him, maintained her plea of not guilty before the judge.

The court fixed April 13 this year for further pre-trial case management.

Earlier, counsel Chin Teck Ming, who represented the accused persons, said that the shop belonged to the husband.

He said that the shop¡¦s licence is under his wife’s name, but the husband is running the shop.

Chin also said that the wife did not know that her husband had allowed the Filipinas to stay in the shop.

Prosecuting officer from the Immigration Department, Hamisah Puteh, prosecuted.