RM290 million allocated for 1Malaysia 1Price programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM290 million for the implementation of the 1Malaysia 1Price programme, aimed at ensuring essential goods in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan are sold at the same price as in the peninsula, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said since the implementation of the programme in February 2013, the government had managed to standardise the prices of essential goods and improve the quality of life of the people in the states.

“Since its implementation, the government has managed to maintain the price of sugar at RM2.95 per kg, wheat flour at RM1.35 per kg and cooking oil at RM2.50 per kg, the same as in the peninsula,” he said in reply to Senator Datuk Prof Sim Kui Hian on the 1Malaysia 1Price programme.

Henry said besides the 1Malaysia 1Price programme, the government was also implementing the Price Standardisation programme that was aimed at standardising the prices of subsidised goods in remote and rural areas in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan as those in the peninsula. – Bernama