RM50 mln for construction of health clinic in Sibuti constituency

BEKENU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today announced allocation worth RM50 million for the construction of a health clinic in the Sibuti Parliamentary constituency and another RM5 million for the esplanade project at the Sibuti river in Bekenu.

He announced the good news during his brief visit at the ‘Bah Bedudun Lahau-lahau Nurun Ke Menalan’ programme at Bekenu esplanade today which was attended by an estimated of 20,000 people.

The people braved the hot sun to get a glimpse of Najib and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Prior to that, Najib released the pump boat racing participants to symbolize the launching of the Subis Water Sports to be held from April 7 to 8.