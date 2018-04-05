RoS issues PPBM with temporary suspension order

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies today issued a temporary suspension order on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, giving PPBM 30 days to furnish the required particulars or face dissolution.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said the order was issued under Section 14(5) of the Societies Act 1966.

She said PPBM was prohibited from using the name of the party and symbol and carry out party activities during the 30 days.

She said she issued the order after PPBM failed to submit in full all information and documents requested via a statutory notice under Section 14(2) of the act made on Feb 28.

“As such, as the Registrar of Societies, I have taken action in accordance with Section 14(5) of the Societies Act 1966 and issued the temporary suspension order to PPBM.

“If, within the 30 days, PPBM submits the information and documents as instructed, RoS can cancel the temporary suspension order,” she said at a press conference at the Registry of Societies here. – Bernama

-More to come-