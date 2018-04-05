Sabah leader responds to Mahathir’s ‘lazy’ comment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah leader said yesterday that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, being a statesman, should not have insulted the people of Sabah and Sarawak by allegedly claiming that they were lazy and the cause of the lack of development in the two states.

Assistant Minister in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Arifin Airif said he hoped that the statement attributed to Dr Mahathir was not true.

He commented on the former prime minister’s statement made at a recent forum in Kuala Lumpur when speaking to reporters after handing over a financial contribution to people’s religious schools here.

Mohd Arifin said no one should look down on the people of Sabah. — Bernama