Sarawak special in BN manifesto

Najib says he is committed to bring development to Sarawak, wants BN to wrest opposition seats

MIRI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wants Barisan Nasional (BN) to take back more seats from the opposition in Sarawak in the coming 14th General Election (GE14), especially the Miri parliamentary seat.

Stressing that Sarawak had always been close to his heart, he said: “If there are any matters and issues, we always can talk and discuss them together to find solutions that will benefit both federal and state governments. This is our spirit in Barisan Nasional.

“I want one thing only (from you all) – I want Miri parliamentary seat to be back to Barisan Nasional,” he said.

The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Development and Leadership Seminar for community leaders from Miri, Bintulu and Limbang divisions here yesterday.

“In this beautiful and pleasant atmosphere and when I stare into your eyes, the only things I can see are ‘dacing’ (scale — the BN symbol) and blue shirts. It is important to ensure the good relationship between the federal and state governments to continue,” he said.

At the same time, he announced that the BN manifesto for the GE14, which will be launched on April 7, will give special attention to development in Sarawak and Sabah.

He said this was proof of BN’s commitment to continue the development agenda in Sarawak and Sabah for the next five years.

Najib, who is also BN chairman, said proof of the commitment on these development programmes could be seen by his 60 visits to 160 locations in Sarawak during his nine years as Prime Minister.

“During these visits, a total of RM4.3 billion was allocated for various projects in Sarawak,” he said.

“Therefore, I am committed to continue to visit and bring development to Sarawak to be on par with other states in Malaysia,” he pledged.

Najib countered accusations by certain people that the reason for Sarawak’s lack of development was because its people were lazy and greedy.

“I have never uttered any words that would hurt the feelings of the people of Sarawak. I have never said Sarawakians were lazy and greedy because I know that they are not lazy and greedy,” he said.

He added that the current federal government had never looked down on the capabilities of the people of Sarawak and evidence of this could be seen in the granting of contracts to Sarawakian contractors for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said to-date, the federal government is very satisfied with the progress of the project which proves that the people of Sarawak are capable of carrying out big projects.

He said if a state did not develop, it was the responsibility of the leaders to close the development gap with the other states by giving more allocations to the states that really needed development.

He was confident that going by the record of BN’s achievement in previous general elections, Sarawak would remain a BN stronghold.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also chairman of the event organising committee, said Najib’s visit yesterday – his 60th to Sarawak – was evidence of his commitment to the development of the state, unlike prime ministers before him.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshdi Abdul Ghani.

The two-day seminar was attended by about 1,500 participants comprising community leaders and village heads.