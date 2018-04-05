Scoot flight returns to Singapore after bomb threat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Story updated at 6.16pm

SINGAPORE: A Scoot flight bound for Hat Yai, Thailand, has to turn back to Changi Airport, Singapore on Thursday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat.

Flight TR634, which left Changi Airport at 1.20 pm local time, was escorted back by two fighter jets of the Singapore Air Force (SAF), reported China’s Xinhua news agency.

‘’The aircraft landed safely at 3.23 pm local time We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of our guests,” said Scoot in a statement.

The police confirmed that a report was received regarding a bomb threat made by a passenger on board the flight.

Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said two F-15SG aircraft took off within minutes when the pilot of the aircraft declared a bomb threat and escorted it back.

The Singapore police is investigating the bomb threat.

‘’Every threat is considered real until proven otherwise,’’ Ng said on his Facebook page.

Scoot is a low-cost airline owned by Singapore Airlines (SIA). – Bernama