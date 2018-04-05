SFC welcomes birth of baby orangutan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) welcomed a new baby orangutan, believed to have been born on March 22.

A statement by SFC yesterday said the baby was spotted clinging to Sadamiah, a 16-year-old orangutan at the Semenggoh Nature Reserve.

Sadamiah was last seen at the feeding platform on March 17, and returned on March 27 at 2.40pm with her new baby.

“Both mother and baby look fine. The baby is spending time with its mother behind the scenes to bond and rest, but the gender could not be determined as it is clutched too closely by its protective mother,” said the statement.

Sadamiah previously gave birth to Ruby, who is now five years old.

With this latest birth, Semenggoh Nature Reserve has 30 free-ranging orangutans that are a constant delight to visitors.