Timorese fined RM40,000 for assisting in illegal 4D business

KOTA KINABALU: A self-employed Timorese man was fined RM40,000, in default 30 months’ jail for assisting in operating an illegal four digit lottery business.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes imposed the fine on Emanuel Natalie, 31, after the latter pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

The indictment carries a fine of up to RM200,000 and a jail term of up to five years, upon conviction.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action.

The accused was arrested for committing the offence in a canteen at Pekan Menggatal, Menggatal on March 19.