Umno leader claims entrapment in alleged drug abuse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno division leader who was detained for alleged drug abuse during a police raid at an entertainment outlet in the federal capital last Monday, has claimed entrapment by political rivals.

Bandar Tun Razak Umno division leader , who confirmed that he was the Umno leader

who was picked up in the raid, denied being involved in drug abuse.

“I admit that I am the individual who was detained (in the raid), but I only had coffee and my friends took soft drinks.

“There was no liquor, making me question how I could have tested positive for drugs during the early screening,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Suspecting his political rivals to have been behind the raid to tarnish his good name, Rizalman said he would seek legal action to clear his name.

Questioned whether the incident would affect Umno’s chances of contesting the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat, he said it would depend on the party leadership, adding it would be unfair to prejudge him as he had not been proven guilty.

“I know this modus operandi is to tarnish my name and possibly, jeopardise the chance of an Umno candidate contesting the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat,” he noted. — Bernama