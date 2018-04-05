‘Visits proof of my commitment to Sarawak’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said his numerous visits to not just cities in the state but also longhouses in the rural areas is proof of his commitment to developing Sarawak.

He had visited Sarawak 60 times and to 160 places throughout the state.

“I had been to so many longhouses (in Sarawak) to ensure that our development is inclusive.

“We must not neglect the rural community because they are our hardcore supporters and of course we want to strengthen our support in towns,” he said at a dinner with the people held in conjunction with his visit to the northern part of the state at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, here last night.

Najib, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman also stressed that continuity is important in development and that change is taking place in the state.

Strong relations between the federal and state government is crucial in ensuring continuous development that is inclusive of all, he added.

He also noted that the federal government had given back Bakun Hydroelectric Power (Hep) Dam to the state government so that it would have better control of its energy source.

“Bakun (HEP dam) supplies cheap electricity and when there’s cheap electricity, Sarawak will attract investment. This is what I like to see,” he said to thunderous applause from the crowd of over 6,000.

On another note, Najib said the BN government has a proven track record and that the country is progressing well under his leadership.

He said BN has provided stability to not only to the people in Sarawak, but for the whole country.

In terms of peace and harmony, Najib said no one has died as a result of acts of terrorism in the country which proved the BN’s commitment and firmness in safeguarding security.

“You want good race and religious relations. Sarawak is an excellent example of the 1Malaysia concept,” he added.

Among those present at the dinner were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.