Woman’s death due to apparent suicide, say police

KUCHING: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a woman whose decomposed body was found at Kampung Pasir Pandak on Tuesday.

District police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek said early investigation found no criminal elements at the 36-year-old woman’s house, with the case classified as sudden death.

“The body was found hanging in the house by villagers around 1pm. Initial investigation pointed to a suicide.

“Villagers were alerted by a foul smell coming from the house and, upon inspection, found a decaying body hanging inside and immediately alerted the police,” said Ng when contacted yesterday.

He added the woman lived alone and is believed to have been dead between four and five days.

“She is also believed to be mentally unsound. According to a sibling, she often wandered around the village talking to herself,” said Ng.