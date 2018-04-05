Yayasan Sarawak to disburse school uniform vouchers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Yayasan Sarawak will soon disburse school uniform vouchers worth RM3.8 million to 19,000 eligible recipients across the state this year.

Its director Azmi Bujang said the eligible recipients are students from Primary 1 to Form 1 who are in the e-Kasih list approved by the Resident’s and District offices, District Education offices and state assemblymen.

The vouchers, from the state government, have been increased to RM200 each, compared to RM100 in previous years.

In Kuching, there are 3, 810 vouchers, Sri Aman (937), Sibu (2,294), Miri (1,673), Limbang (882), Sarikei (1,035), Kapit (1,300), Bintulu (842), Samarahan (1,710), Mukah (1,405), Betong (1,658) and Serian (1,053).

“Those under the e-Kasih list are given priority,” Azmi said when met at his office yesterday.

He added that the applicants outside e-Kasih would be determined by Resident’s and District offices, and District Education offices.

He said 33,056 applications were received this year, all of which had been filtered.

Azmi added that 100 vouchers from the 19,000 total vouchers would be reserved for calamities such as flood and fire whereby the vouchers would be immediately disbursed.

The vouchers are valid until Nov 30. The recipients can redeem the vouchers from 140 shops across the state (124 shops last year).

Azmi said the Resident and District offices would work with the local elected representatives to decide on the date of disbursement.

He hoped that parents would make full use of the vouchers to buy school uniforms for their children.

Shops that wish to participate in the programme are urged to contact Yayasan Sarawak.

Last year, 19,822 vouchers worth RM3, 964,400 were disbursed.