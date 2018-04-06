Abang Jo: Handover of Bakun HEP shows Najib’s sincerity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAKUN: The handover of Bakun Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) symbolises the sincerity of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to Sarawak, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister was speaking at the official handover of Bakun HEP to the Sarawak government yesterday.

“I have been serving under three prime ministers out of six and compared to other prime ministers, Najib is the only prime minister who often visited Sarawak – about 60 times and he had visited 161 places throughout Sarawak compared to Dr Mahathir,” he said when comparing the contribution of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad during the latter’s 22 years in office.

Abang Johari recalled that recently Dr Mahathir had branded the people of Sarawak as lazy, greedy and slow.

“I can be a witness on the policies of his 22 years as prime minister,” he said.

He added that under the leadership of Najib, the state government had been able to implement its development agenda smoothly.

“I speak based on facts, it is true and is happening,” he said, pointing out that this augured well with his digital economy agenda, one of which is to empower local talents. Another sign of good cooperation between the state and federal government, he pointed out, was the RM1 billion-allocation approved by Najib to rebuild and repair dilapidated schools in the state.

“When I became the chief minister, taking over from Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem), I met the prime minister. In our discussion we talked about the energy production from Batang Ai, Murum and now Baleh dam, Bakun was under the federal government.

“When I inquired about Bakun, Najib said: Abang Jo, you want Bakun I give it to you,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, the decision to give Bakun to Sarawak showed Najib’s love for the people of Sarawak in order to allow them to manage their own power besides giving the state government the advantage of managing all its hydro dams.

“We have the authority to manage our energy supply, with the electricity used by the industries,” he said.

Pointing out that with the takeover of Bakun, Sarawak now has the lowest electricity tariff in the country, he said it is necessary to add value to Bakun dam to bring more growth to the northern region through the tourism sector, livestock rearing and agriculture.

“After taking over Bakun, the state government has decided to form the Lake Development Authority for us to manage the lakes,” he said, adding that it will be a vehicle for the state government to come up with long term plans for the local community.

It was announced on March 8 last year that the Sarawak government had reached an agreement with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Federal Land Commissioner to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd (SHSB), owner and operator of Bakun Hydroelectric Plant through Sarawak Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary SEB Power Sdn Bhd.

Prior to the acquisition, Sarawak Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary Syarikat Sesco Berhad purchased all the output produced by Bakun HEP through a Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed in 2011.

Deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi were among those present.

