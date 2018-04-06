Businessman held for illegal dredging, RM1m worth of sand seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Police seized an estimated RM1 million worth of sand and arrested a businessman for conducting illegal dredging activities along the Rajang River here yesterday morning.

General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 10 commanding officer Supt Sanudin Mohd Isa said the illegal activity was uncovered following a tip-off received.

“Acting on the information, a GOF team together with officers from the Land and Survey Department and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the barge around 10am.

“The barge was in the midst of dredging sand along the river when we arrived. The operator, upon being questioned, admitted to not having a permit,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Sanudin, the barge was then towed to a dock at a gravel factory in Salim Road where it was met by a businessman, who is in his 50s.

“The businessman then admitted that the barge belonged to him and that he did not have any permit to extract sand.”

Apart from the sand-laden barge, the raiding party also seized two cranes and a tugboat.

“A police report was lodged at Lanang police station over the matter, and investigation is ongoing,” said Sanudin.