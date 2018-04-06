Career fair connects students with potential employers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: First City University College in Petaling Jaya recently held a two-day Career Fair which attracted many students and members of the public.

The annual event aims to provide a platform for students to connect with their potential employers in the industry.

Partners who have a longstanding relationship with the institution were also invited to the fair.

Organised by the Student Affairs and Services Department (SASD), the event featured companies from various industries including engineering, design, education, financial services, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing, publishing and recruitment consultancy.

With a track record of being headhunted for exciting and rewarding careers, First City UC’s students were a hit with participating companies – each company achieving its target in getting some new recruits on the first day of the career fair.

“For this millennial generation yet to understand the job market, exposure to prestigious companies will definitely increase their readiness for employment,” said First City UC’s head of SASD Florence Kuek.

Apart from the interview sessions, students and future graduates of First City UC attended soft skills clinics and participated in workshop sessions designed by experienced trainers and speakers to build confidence in these future working adults.

These workshops on Resume Writing, LinkedIn Profile Development, Personal Grooming, Dos and Don’ts in Job Hunting and Software & Development Clinic expose students to the latest trends in employment, and how to prepare for job interviews.

Participating companies on the list are Burger Lab, Dragonfire, Flexiroam, Graduan, Great Eastern, Infinity Abroad, iTrandcend (M) Sdn Bhd, JF Technology Bhd, JTG Marketing Sdn Bhd, KPMG, MyNews, MyTaman, One World Hotel, Royak Selangor, Royale Chulan Damansara, Spirit AeroSystems, Symphony Search, and The Roof.

The event was attended by First City UC’s top management: director Tan Sri Dato Teo Chiang Liang, vice-chancellor Prof Mak Chai, chief operating officer Yeong Yin Cheng, faculty deans and heads of centres.

When students enroll with First City UC, they will be exposed to activities to hone their skills and prepare them to join the workforce after graduation. They become part of a vibrant, multi-cultural community with a healthy mix of local and international peers.

With the various clubs and events which require students’ active participation, First City UC provides opportunities for students to sharpen soft skills which have become increasingly important as some employers look beyond academic achievements.

Recognising the importance of producing all-rounded graduates to enhance employability, First City UC works with partners in relevant industries on internship placements, while designing specially-crafted courses to equip students with skills relevant to the industry for immediate employment.

Armed with quality education and training from First City UC, students are ready to face challenges which come their way when they join the workforce.