Chong, Tan to enter defence following prosecutor’s appeal against acquittal

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen and Stampin MP Julian Tan were ordered to enter defence after an appeal by the prosecutor against their acquittal of illegal assembly involvement during Bersih 4 was allowed by the High Court here today.

Judge Ravindran Paramaguru, who presided the case, ruled that the prosecution had established prima facie against them and therefore ordered the case transferred back to Sessions Court for the defence call hearing.

Chong and Tan allegedly committed the offence on Aug 20, 2015 during the Bersih rally 4.