Civil Defence Force working closely with ESSCom

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The responsibility of Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) now is not limited to aspects of disaster management, rescue operations, humanitarian but to work with Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) in terms of safeguarding national security especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE) area.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr. Shahidan Bin Kassim said that the two million members of MCDF would be a huge loss to the country if such resources were not mobilized with other government agencies.

“When I present the memorandum to the Cabinet, I need to convince the Cabinet that MCDF is a huge source of public energy; MCDF has logistics that can be deployed; its members have diverse skills, and are everywhere to become the government’s ‘eyes and ears’ on public safety.

“So do not underestimate the capability of MCDF. I believe if MCDF is given a proper role, it can be a competent force. In fact, MCDF services will be needed by other security agencies.

“MCDF has a function of stimulation and psywar ‘to ensure that people’s minds are not affected by external elements. This role continues with the responsibility to train people with self-reliance, survival and overcoming local emergency situations,” he stressed.

He added that MCDF should also act as a ‘preventive and precaution entity’ by creating community profile data; giving warning and disseminate information to the public, security and government authorities besides performing routine emergency care, assisting security agencies in law enforcement and prepare to face any possible threats.

Shahidan’s speech was delivered by Chief Commissioner of MCDF, Dato’ KPj (PA) Azmy bin Haji Yahya at the launching ceremony of MCDF’s assignment in ESSZONE, held in Sri Libaran Hall, on Wednesday night.

A total of 400 members of MCDF had received their MCDF ESSCom badges in the ceremony.

These 400 members had undergone training to equip themselves and to be assigned and deployed in 10 locations under the ESSZone working closely with ESSCom.

As a non-combat force, MCDF is playing its role as the ‘eyes and ears’ for ESSCom in ensuring that national sovereignty and public security will be maintained.

Meanwhile, Azmy in his advice, hoped all MCDF members would continuously shoulder their obligation with pride, sincerity, obedience, loyalty and honestty.