Composition of the Dewan Rakyat at dissolution

KUALA LUMPUR: The changed political landscape of the country following the resignation of some party leaders, setting up of new political parties and by-elections also altered the composition of the Dewan Rakyat from what it was immediately after the 13th General Election in 2013.

In GE13, the BN won 133 parliamentary seats, DAP 38, PKR 30 and PAS 21.

At the time of the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow, the Dewan Rakyat will have 132 representatives from the BN, 36 from DAP, 28 from PKR, 13 from PAS, seven from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), two from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), one each from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and two Independents.

The BN composition in the Dewan Rakyat changed from 133 to 132 following one by-election victory and two MPs leaving the coalition.

Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, the Gerakan president, won the Teluk Intan parliamentary by-election, capturing the seat from the DAP. Pagoh MP and then UMNO deputy president and deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked from UMNO and Semporna MP and UMNO vice-president and rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal quit UMNO.

Muhyiddin’s departure from UMNO led to the formation of PPBM.

However, PPBM was served with a 30-day temporary suspension order yesterday by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for failing to submit the particulars of party meetings and its financial statements. It has to respond within the 30 days or face dissolution.

Shafie has set up Warisan. Penampang MP Ignatius Dorell Leiking joined Warisan after leaving PKR.

A split among the opposition parties led to the demise in June 2015 of the loose pact of Pakatan Rakyat that comprised DAP, PKR and PAS.

An upheaval in PAS, which then had 21 parliamentary seats, led to six of its MPs quitting the party and setting up the splinter party Amanah. Those who left PAS are Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (MP for Kuala Krai); Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrain Shah Raja Ahmad (Kuala Terengganu); Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa (Parit Buntar); Khalid Abdul Samad (Shah Alam); Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (Kota Raja) and Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Sepang).

Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar quit PAS and joined PKR while Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar quit the party to become an Independent MP and subsequently joined Amanah.

This left PAS with 13 parliamentary seats while Amanah had seven.

The number of PKR parliamentary seats dropped from 30 to 28 due to the movement of four MPs.

PKR MP for Sungai Siput Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj declared himself a member of PSM. Bandar Tun Razak MP Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim was sacked from PKR. He declared himself an Independent MP. Leiking quit PKR while Kamarudin joined the party.

DAP lost two parliamentary seats, bringing its total number of seats to 36 after it was defeated in the Teluk Intan by-election and its Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him quit the party and declared himself an Independent MP.

The two Independent MPs are Khalid and Sim. – Bernama