Fed govt has master plan for S’wak – Najib

MARUDI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak promises bigger ‘change’ for Sarawak if the people of the state continue to give Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the coming general election.

Disclosing that the federal government had a master plan for the continued development of the state, he said it could be realised because he had a good relationship with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the federal government and the state enjoyed excellent ties.

“This is because Sarawak is a huge state with huge potential and we want Sarawak to continue moving forward.

“I will make sure Sarawak will not be left behind in terms of development compared to other states in Malaysia,” he said, adding that with road, water and digital connectivity planned and emphasised by the Chief Minister, he had confidence in bringing more development and major changes to the state.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the ‘meet the people’ gathering and ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Marudi bridge here yesterday.

He mentioned that every time he visited Sarawak, he never came empty-handed.

“I have provided additional allocations to the state on each of my walkabouts (over the past nine years), so much so that a deputy chief minister (Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas) informed me that I had approved a total sum of RM4.3 billion,” he said.

Najib’s visits to Sarawak had been recorded by then deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and were being done now by Uggah.

On the Marudi bridge, Najib said upon completion the 1,540-metre bridge to be built at an estimated cost of RM84 million would benefit about 27,000 people and boost their economy and the tourism industry in Baram.

The bridge, which would greatly reduce travel time for the people, would bring about a major change and should have been built a long time ago, he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini.