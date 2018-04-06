Four fined for buying illegal lottery tickets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Four women were each fined RM1,600, in default, four months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for a joint charge of buying illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes imposed the fine on Carolyn Damersy Sumanne Daud, 21, Nursafirah Hanny, 23, Marcellah Laurence, 22 and Rozie Pudin, 33, after they pleaded guilty to their charges under Section 9 (1) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of six months or both, upon conviction.

The four unrepresented accused were arrested for committing the offences at a premises in Inanam on January 7.

In a separate case, a man was fined RM1,800, in default, two months’ jail for committing a similar offence.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the fine on Rimong Layu, 41, after he admitted to buying a lottery ticket at a house at Kampung Kalansanan in Inanam on December 20, 2017.